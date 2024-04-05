CWMA junks TN’s demand for 3.6 tmcft of Cauvery water

NEW DELHI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Thursday rejected Tamil Nadu’s demand to direct Karnataka to release 3.6tmcft deficit Cauvery water to the lower riparian state.

The authority endorsed the direction of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) not to release water to Tamil Nadu as there is a severe water crisis in Karnataka.

At the 29th meeting, members of CWMA and officials of the Ministry of Jalshakti heard the submissions of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu against the order of the 94th meeting of CWRC, on March 21.

In its direction, the CWRC rejected the demand of Tamil Nadu to release more water from Karnataka as the irrigation season in the lower riparian state has ended. The reservoirs in TN have enough water to meet its drinking water needs, whereas Karnataka is facing a severe water crisis in its cities, it stated.

The CWRC directed Karnataka to maintain the environmental flow in the Cauvery as per the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) modified by the Supreme Court. Officials from Tamil Nadu demanded that Karnataka release the backlog of Cauvery water.