Foresters in Kodagu try to reunite elephant calf with the herd

MADIKERI: Amidst the increased movement of the wild elephants across Maldare in Kodagu, an elephant calf went astray from its herd even as its cries reached the skies.

The residents spotted the elephant calf moving alone across the forest fringes even as the forest department was alerted. Rescue operations are ongoing to reunite the calf with its mother.

Nearly six days ago, a three-month-old male elephant calf was spotted roaming across the estates of Maldare village in South Kodagu. The calf called out to its mother and was roaming aimlessly even as the incident was reported to the foresters.

“After we received the information, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) started tracking the elephant calf and tried to reunite it with the herd. We tried to trace the original herd of this calf and continuous efforts for nearly five days were put in to reunite the calf and the mother,” explained Jaganath, Virajpet DCF, adding that the elephant calf was aggressive.

He confirmed that a herd of elephants was moving in close proximity to where the calf was found and the foresters left the calf at a distance to initiate the reunion. However, this herd moved away even as the effort to trace the herd continues.

“The RRT staff, alongside estate labourers and helpers from a private coffee estate, are still involved in combing operations. They are tracking the movements of the calf. The elephant calf is healthy and it can feed for itself, as coffee beans and traces of bamboo shoots were found in its dung. The calf will survive on its own. However, we are tracing its movement to ensure its safety,” he added.