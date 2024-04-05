Karnataka: Forced to attend Tejasvi Surya’s rally, allege students

BENGALURU: Students of Jain College, VV Puram, on Thursday alleged that they were forced to participate in a rally organised by BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya to file his nomination papers for Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency.

Allegations were made on social media by the college students, which were later shared by activists. The clippings were from a Whatsapp group directing students to “compulsorily be present” there (rally).

The message, purportedly sent by the president of the students’ council of the college, soon went viral, garnering over 121.6K views on X.

“Greetings members, Tomorrow all members of the student council have to assemble near Maiyas Hotel Jayanagar at 9am for the Tejasvi Surya rally. You’ll be getting a T-Shirt so don’t be late. Everyone has to be there at the reporting time and no excuses will be entertained. You will be getting attendance for this,” read one of the screenshots.

When one of the students questioned why their attendance at the rally was mandatory and said that being a part of political rallies was a personal choice, it was dismissed by the council representatives. The council responded saying they were “obliged” to show up at the rally.