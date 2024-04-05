Pulwama BJP’s doing for 2019 LS polls: Cong MLA

TUMAKURU: Congress MLA from Gubbi SR Srinivas, who is also the KSRTC chairman, on Thursday alleged that the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi orchestrated the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir to win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Srinivas has been casting aspersions on the ruling party over the Pulwama issue for some time, and he again took the opportunity to defend his statement during a rally held for Congress candidate SP Muddahanume Gowda here.

“During the last elections, they (BJP) orchestrated the Pulwama attack and won the polls by creating a fear psychosis among voters that Pakistan will attack us. This time, they have hatched a plot to win the votes in the name of Lord Ram, as they are inciting the youths in villages to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’,” he claimed.

No one caught for attack?

He claimed that no one was being caught and punished for the Pulwama attack.

He further alleged that the BJP continued to juxtapose Muslims and Pakistan for votes. He further claimed that he is not against Lord Ram, as people worship him, but chanting “Jai Sri Ram” will not help fill empty stomachs.

“But the five guarantees of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government were helping the needy, including women and the youth,” he suggested.