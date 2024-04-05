Siddaramaiah government may fall after polls: Jagadish Shettar

BELAGAVI: Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Thursday claimed that the state government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may fall soon after the Lok Sabha elections. “CM Siddaramaiah recently asked his party workers to ensure victory for the Congress in Mysuru, so that he could keep his position intact. It goes on to say that the CM will be losing his seat if the Congress loses in the Mysuru constituency,’’ said Shettar.

At a press conference in Belagavi on Thursday, Shettar said most of the Congress legislators were unhappy with their party leadership, since the CM, DCM and cabinet ministers were not giving them any importance. “It is a clear indication that this government will fall soon after the Lok Sabha election,” he claimed.

To further substantiate his statement against the government, Shettar said recently, a Congress MLA issued an open statement that Siddaramaiah would have to resign if the Congress loses the Mysuru seat. He said there was no need for any kind of ‘Operation Lotus’ to bring this government down, because it would fall on its own.

The Belagavi BJP candidate hit out at the state government for failing to implement the guarantee schemes effectively, and attributed it to the paucity of funds. He said the government was keen on stopping all the guarantees, as it had been unable to implement them as promised.

On the upcoming BJP campaign in the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, Shettar said the party leaders in the state have requested several star campaigners to hold rallies in the state, including PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, among others.

The BJP held a BJP-JDS leaders’ coordination committee meeting in Belagavi to plan its upcoming campaign in the segment. Shettar said in the meeting that the party’s alliance would give a big boost to the BJP.