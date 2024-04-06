BDA stops illegal layout, BBMP gives A-Khata for sites

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) which recently asked builders to remove earthmovers deployed to level land at Pattandur Agrahara in Whitefield, is wondering why the municipality has given A-Khata and collected betterment charges and taxes for 33 sites at survey number 19/2 in Pattandur Agrahara.

Officials who rushed to the spot after residents and activists complained about alleged illegal layout formation, said the builder had got a temporary injunction against BDA.

“BBMP cannot give A-Khata as BDA has not given any approvals for layout formation, still, A-Khata was provided in 2002. Earlier, when we stopped JCB machines levelling land, the owner approached court stating the compound wall was damaged by BDA, and based on this development, they got an injunction. Now we will file an objection.

BDA will also serve a notice asking owners not to construct any building, and a letter will be sent to the Sub-Registrar’s office, Bengaluru East taluk, not to register the properties,” said SS Aravind, Assistant Executive Engineer, BDA. He also stated that the owners have said they were just levelling land and not developing any layout.

However, residents and activists are not willing to subscribe to the BDA clarification. “The explanation given by BDA does not match the situation on the ground. It is very visible that layout work is going on with installation of sewage pipes, levelling roads according to the layout plan and also installing drinking water pipes,” said Sandeep Anirudhan, coordinator, Sub-Committee-Illegalities, Whitefield Citizens’ Ward Committees.

“BDA raided the location on April 3 and asked the builder to remove the earthmovers. The injunction is applicable only if the builder has obtained plan approval and starts construction as per law, but in this case, BDA has stated that it has not given any approvals so far and has the right to stop illegalities,” said Anirudhan.