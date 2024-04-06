Bengaluru cafe blast: Congress, BJP spar as NIA grills saffron neta

SHIVAMOGGA: Questioning of a BJP leader from Thirthahalli by NIA in connection with the Bengaluru cafe blast case on Friday led to a political slugfest between the Congress and BJP.

While Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao suspected the role of the saffron party in the case, the BJP accused the Congress of spreading fake news.

The NIA reportedly questioned BJP Yuva Morcha leader Sai Prasad in Thirthahalli. It is said that one of the accused had purchased a used phone from Prasad’s shop. In a press release, the NIA clarified that as part of its investigation, it has been summoning and examining the friends and acquaintances of the accused in the case.

As the news of NIA questioning the BJP worker spread, Gundu Rao posted on X: “What will the saffron party leaders of the state say now as they had earlier spoken as if our government was responsible for the blast? Doesn’t it mean that the BJP was involved in the Rameshwaram cafe blast as the BJP leader has been taken into custody by the NIA? Do you need any more proof than this that the saffron terrorism that the BJP is running in the state in the name of protecting religion is creating serious problems? What does the BJP, which is imposing RSS ideologies on the country, say to this?”

He also sought answers from the state BJP leaders “who have blamed the Congress over the Rameshwaram bomb blast case without considering the issue of national security must now give an answer.”

Cong spreading fake news, says BJP

Reacting to this, the state BJP unit posted, “The Congress is spreading fake news in connection with the blast case in order to protect their brothers. Ignorant Congress leaders do not know the difference between questioning a witness and questioning an accused.”

The NIA stated that it has identified the accused, who had carried out the IED blast as Mussavir Hussain Shazib and the co-conspirator as Abdul Matheen Taha, residents of Thirthahalli. Muzammil Shareef, a resident of Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district, who had extended support to the main accused, was arrested on March 26 and examined in police custody.

As the case is terror related, any information on the identity of the witnesses, apart from hampering investigation, may also put at risk the individuals being summoned. Also, unverified news items hamper the investigation. The NIA needs the cooperation of all to arrest the absconding accused, the release said.