Congress may win 15 seats across Karnataka: Minister KH Muniyappa

Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa’s demand to give Congress Lok Sabha ticket to his son-in-law Chikkapeddanna was not honoured by the party central leadership. But many leaders from within the party had threatened to quit if the ticket was given to Chikkapeddanna. Muniyappa, who had won the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency seven consecutive terms, lost the polls in 2019. It is said that many leaders from within the party had worked against him. Muniyappa spoke to The New Indian Express.

Excerpts:

Why was your nominee not given a Congress ticket from Kolar?

The high command had instructed the state leadership to give the Kolar constituency ticket to me. But when I sought the ticket to my nominee, it was not given. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary (organising) Venugopal and General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala had clearly said the ticket would be given to me.

But because of opposition from some people, who have switched parties, they did not give the ticket. The state leadership too could not prevail upon them. These are the same people who sided with BJP to defeat me in 2019. People are watching all this. I have swallowed all the pain and discomfort, and yet as elections are approaching, I am not keeping all these issues before me. For me, the party is important and denying one ticket is not the end of the world. I am anyway proceeding with campaigning. I was recently at Chikkballapur where Congress candidate Raksha Ramaiah filed his nomination. As a party we need to win and come to power first and other smaller issues can be resolved later.