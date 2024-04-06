In caste fight, can Somanna trump Gowda in Karnataka's Tumakuru?

TUMAKURU: In a fight between Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader V Somanna, the BJP-JDS alliance candidate, and SP Muddahanume Gowda, a Vokkaliga, of Congress, AHINDA communities hold the key in the Tumakuru Lok Sabha constituency, a caste conundrum.

AHINDA is Kannada acronym for the minorities, backward classes and Dalits.

After losing from both Chamarajanagar and Varuna constituencies in the 2023 Assembly polls, 73-year-old Somanna is now fighting a do-or-die battle for his political existence. He drew the first blood and got Madhuswamy, who had set the narrative of an “outsider” against Somanna, shifted as in charge of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru LS seat.

He has now poached local leaders, including Madhuswamy loyalists. He is also promptly following the advice of former CM and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy, who had given him a list of around 250 key leaders that should be taken into confidence, including from the Kunchitiga Vokkaliga community.

As per this playbook, Somanna had reached out to backward classes and Dalits, and some of them, especially Kadugollas, seem impressed. It is the same community that former PM and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda has promised the ST tag within three months of LS polls. When he filed the nomination paper on Wednesday, over 20,000 gathered for the rally. Considering that Somanna is a candidate of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa too attended. The former chief minister went to say that Muddahanume Gowda would lose his deposit.