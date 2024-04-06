Karnataka BJP leader K S Eshwarappa booked for poll code violation

SHIVAMOGGA: An FIR has been lodged against former DCM and BJP leader K S Eshwarappa for allegedly violating the model code of conduct of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The FIR mentioned that he organized a political event without acquiring the required permissions from the returning officer's. The incident took place on April 5.

Eshwarappa, who intends to run as an independent candidate from the BJP, completed a religious ceremony at a temple in Ambutheertha, which is within the Nonaburu gram panchayat jurisdiction in Thirthahalli taluk.