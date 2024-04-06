Karnataka BJP leader K S Eshwarappa booked for poll code violation

SHIVAMOGGA: An FIR has been lodged against former DCM and BJP leader K S Eshwarappa for allegedly violating the model code of conduct of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
The FIR mentioned that he organized a political event without acquiring the required permissions from the returning officer's. The incident took place on April 5.
Eshwarappa, who intends to run as an independent candidate from the BJP, completed a religious ceremony at a temple in Ambutheertha, which is within the Nonaburu gram panchayat jurisdiction in Thirthahalli taluk.
Subsequently, he convened a gathering of approximately 50 to 60 individuals in the courtyard of a nearby priest's residence.
Here, a temporary stage was arranged with 50 chairs and a handheld microphone, from which Eshwarappa delivered a speech driven by political intentions.
"This constitutes a clear violation of the election code of conduct," stated an official press release on Saturday. The case has been registered against Eshwarappa with the permission of a local court.