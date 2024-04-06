Karnataka: Man gets 21 years jail for sexually abusing minor

MANDYA: Mandya Additional District and Sessions Judge -- Fast Track Special Court (Special Court for trial of rape cases filed under POCSO Act)-- Nagajyothi K A sentenced a 43-year-old person to 21 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1.16 lakh on him for sexually abusing a 14-year-old minor girl.

The person, who was convicted, has been identified as A Venkatesh, a native of Peranambakkam village in Polur taluk in Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu and a resident of Peenya Second Stage in Bengaluru.

On August 20, 2020, around 9.45 am, the minor girl had boarded the KSRTC bus near Govardhan bus stand in Bengaluru to travel to Kodagahalli village in KR Pet taluk in Mandya district. Venkatesh, who boarded the same bus, sat next to the girl and befriended her during the journey. Instead of KR Pet taluk, Vankatesh and the girl had got off from the bus at Nagamangala town. From there, he had taken the girl back to Bengaluru in a bus and to Dhanalakshmi Nagar near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

After renting a house in the layout, Venkatesh ‘married’ the girl by tying mangalsutra on August 21. He later sexually abused the minor girl.

The police booked him under IPC section 366 (A), 354 (D), 376 (2)(N), 376 (3), section 6 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and section 9 under the Child Marriage Prohibition Act 2006. Then police circle inspector K N Sudhakar conducted the investigation and filed the chargesheet in the court.