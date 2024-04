BENGALURU: Bengaluru International Airport on Friday recorded the highest maximum temperature so far of 38.3 degree Celsius. This is the temperature in the surrounding areas too, and with the mercury on the rise, an alert has been sounded, said Chanebasanagowda S Patil, Director, Aerodrome Meteorological Office, India Meteorological Department (IMD). Since the observatory at the airport is new, there is data only since 2014.

Bengaluru city centre and HAL Airport recorded a maximum of 37 degree Celsius on Friday. While IMD has issued a heat warning for most parts of south and north interior Karnataka, a 2-4 degree rise in maximum temperature is forecast for Bengaluru. Experts have demanded a heat wave alert and warning of hot and humid weather conditions and warm nights be issued for Bengaluru.

“The IT City is neither a plain nor a hill station. It is 920 metres above mean sea level and is like a mini hill station, surrounded by plains on one side and a hill station on the other. The parameters for declaring a heat wave should be different for Bengaluru. It is an unusual phenomena that the city has been recording maximum temperatures of 36.4-37 degree Celsius in the past few days.

This is 2-3 degree higher than the normal of 34 degree Celsius. The nights are also warmer by 2-3 degrees, compared to the normal minimum of 22 degree Celsius,” said an expert. On Friday morning, Yadgir recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.1 degree Celsius, followed by Kalaburagi at 42.8 degree Celsius, Raichur 41.6 and Bagalkote 41.1°C.

IMD officials have asked people not to drink tea or coffee, and instead consume fresh juices, lots of water, vegetables and fruits, and avoid staying outdoors from 12-3pm.

KEEP COOL

Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12-3 pm

Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose and porous cotton clothes

Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out

While travelling, use hat or umbrella, and damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles

If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately

Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk to rehydrate the body

Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water

Use curtains or sunshade and open windows at night

Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently