No cholera outbreak in Bengaluru: Top official

BENGALURU: Refuting reports indicating a cholera outbreak in the city, Health Commissioner Randeep D clarified that only six cases of cholera have been reported this year with two cases being identified in Bengaluru urban, three by BBMP in March, one in Ramanagara in February with no reported cases so far in April.

Cholera, when diagnosed, can be effectively treated by promptly replenishing lost fluids and salts through Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) for milder cases, and severe instances call for intravenous fluid replacement. Although antibiotics can reduce the severity and duration of the illness, rehydration remains the primary focus of treatment, he added.

Further clarifying about Heat-Related Illness (HRI) during a press meet held on Friday, Randeep said that no cases of heatstroke were reported in the state. Records at the Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP) indicate 342 cases of heat rash, 121 cases of heat cramps, and 58 cases of heat exhaustion, totalling 521 cumulative cases related to heat-related illnesses.

Randeep also pointed out that reporting of HRI started on March 1 via IHIP from all Health Care Facilities (HCFs) to gather data on suspected heatstroke cases and deaths.