OCI card holders can apply for engg, medical seats: Karnataka government to HC

BENGALURU: The state government informed the Karnataka High Court that it has no objection to considering Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder students for admission to undergraduate medical, dental and engineering seats in government and private colleges on par with Indian citizens for the academic year 2024-25.

The government advocate made the submission as the interim orders passed by the high court earlier as well as orders of the supreme court about the right of OCI cardholders to apply and be considered for admission to government and private seats. Recording the submission, the court passed the interim order.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Abhidyu Gowda Mandya Chandrashekar, an OCI cardholder from Mandya. He moved the court seeking directions to the authorities concerned to permit him to participate in the counselling of CET-2024 for undergraduate engineering seat selection for 2024-25 in government, private aided and unaided engineering colleges in the state.