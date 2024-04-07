120-ft chariot crashes at Karnataka temple fair, no casualties

BENGALURU: A 120-foot-tall chariot used in the Huskur Madduramma temple fair lost its balance and came crashing down near a super market at Kammasandra in Anekal taluk on Saturday. Police said no causalities were reported even as hundreds of devotees took part in the fair.

The historical annual Huskur Madduramma Temple fair draws huge crowd, as thousands of devotees, from nearby villages take part in the fair. Many devotees from neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu also take part in the fair every year.

On Saturday, the chariot was coming from Heelalige to Huskur, when the incident took place. The chariot was pulled with the help of ropes tied to bullock carts and tractors. While the chariot was being pulled, it started to slightly lean, and within no time fell to the ground.

A video of the chariot falling has gone viral on social media.