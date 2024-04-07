1.5 MLD STP at Bengaluru's Vibhutipura Lake awaits power supply

BENGALURU: It has been almost a month since Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) installed the sewage treatment plant (STP) at the city’s Vibhutipura lake. The STP, however, is yet to begin functioning as Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has still not given the power connection.

The 1.5 MLD-capacity STP can fill up the lake and ensure the recharge of borewells in the vicinity. According to the residents of the locality, the lake rejuvenation work was taken up in 2017 at a cost of Rs 3 crore and the contractor removed the silt. In August 2021, an STP was sanctioned here at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

“The equipment was lying unused. In January 2023, the engineer concerned told us that the STP would be operational in one month after the BESCOM gave power connection. But it took them one year to fix the equipment. And now they are awaiting power supply from BESCOM. Had the officials expedited the process, the STP would have become operational in March 2024 itself,” said a resident.

BBMP Executive Engineer (Lakes) Bhupradha told The New Sunday Express that the Palike, meanwhile, has taken up desilting work and the silt would be removed at the earliest. And the officials are also following up with BESCOM for the power connection. “Once the STP functions, the lake will always have recycled water,” said Bhupradha.

BBMP Health Spl Commissioner writes to BWSSB

To prevent outbreak of communicable diseases in the city, Special Commissioner of Health, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Surolkar Vikas Kishore on Saturday wrote a letter to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Stating that the role of the water board is crucial in averting outbreak of communicable diseases, Surolkar listed out measures that the BWSSB should follow.

“BWSSB must ensure that chlorination levels in the samples of water at the treatment plants and at the final distribution is maintained as per norms. It should cooperate with the health department to collect samples from manholes and drains in areas where epidemics have been reported. It should also check if water pipes are leaking and take appropriate action,” listed Surolkar. He further requested BWSSB to share a reply on the action taken on the suggested measures.

BWSSB extends deadline to install aerators to April 30

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman Ram Prasat Manohar announced that the date to install aerators in taps in malls, commercial complexes, apartments, government buildings, luxury hotels, restaurants and public areas including religious places has been extended to April 30. Earlier, the last date for installation was April 7 but due to requests from consumers, the date was extended.

The decision aims at restricting water flow in taps and unnecessary wastage of the same. Moreover, if the flow restrictor/aerator is not installed, water supplied by the Board will be reduced to 50% as per Section 53 of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act-1964 and an amount of Rs 5000 will be fined with an additional penalty of Rs 500 per day.