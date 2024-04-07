63-year-old woman killed at her farmhouse in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 63-year-old woman who was alone at her farm house in Girigowdana Doddi was found brutally murdered in Kaggalipura police limits on Friday evening. The victim, Shantamma, has been alone in the farmhouse spread across five acres, since her husband had died of a heart attack, around 10 months ago. Her only son is also said to have died in a road accident five years ago.

The victim is said to have a steel factory in Girinagar. Her nephew who is a doctor in Mangaluru had arranged for a personal driver for her. The driver, Veeresh, would take her to the steel factory and other places. The woman has been hacked to death in the farm house, and her driver was also allegedly attacked. He managed to drive to Mangaluru to inform the nephew, who reported the murder at the Kaggalipura police station.

“The exact reasons for the murder is yet to be ascertained. A police team has been sent to her steel factory in Girinagar. She had recently purchased a two acre disputed land. There was a dispute between the previous owner of the land and their relative. The relative objected to the deed with Shantamma without his signature. We are also looking if this land purchase was the reason for her murder,” said an officer part of investigation.

The farmhouse was thoroughly fenced. It is difficult for an outsider to get inside. The involvement of an insider is also suspected.

Shantamma’s body has been shifted to Rajarajeswari Hospital.