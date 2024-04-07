Agarwal to resolve rift between Prajwal, Preetham, says BJP leader

HASSAN: BJP Karnataka in-charge for the Lok Sabha elections Radha Mohan Das Agarwal held an emergency coordination meeting of alliance partners BJP and JDS, following alleged complaints against former Hassan BJP MLA Preetham J Gowda by JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda in Hassan on Saturday.

BJP sources said that Gowda complained to the BJP highcommand over phone regarding the absence of Preetham during the nomination filing of NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna, and the joint rally by BJP and JDS in Hassan recently. Defending the absence of Preetham, who is also the BJP state general secretary, Agarwal said the former is also election incharge of Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, a role which comes with its own set of responsibilities.

Prajwal should accompany the NDA candidate, while campaigning there, said Agarwal. A BJP leader said Prajwal and Preetham are slated to meet in the presence of Agarwal in Mysuru, following directions from the BJP top brass on Sunday. Agarwal decided to resolve the rift between Prajwal and Preetham, following the request by Prajwal in a coordination meeting. Agarwal also took an exception to the complaint against Preetham by a section of JDS workers in the meeting.

He also expressed unhappiness with Prajwal for his alleged failure to take Preetham into confidence even over phone so for. “It is also not fair to take close confidants of Preetham into confidence after neglecting Prajwal,” Agarwal added, clarifying that the BJP leadership never neglected any officebearers or leaders. Prajwal said that he is optimistic about Preetham join the campaign in future.

‘Guarantees will stop after election result is declared’

Taking AICC chairman Mallikarjuna Kharge to task for his alleged remarks against PM Narendra Modi in a programme to release the booklet of Congress’ 25 guarantees, Agarwal said that all the five Congress guarantees in the state will be stopped immediately after the result of the general election is declared. To a question, he said that the alliance with regional party JDS in Karnataka will continue. Meanwhile, he brushed aside alleged dissident activities by leaders in Shivamogga, Chitradurga and Davanagere, stating that the party will resolve such issues.