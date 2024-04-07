BJP govt staring at defeat; Congress to win most seats in K’taka: Siddaramaiah, DKS

MULBAGAL (KOLAR): Kick-starting the Congress’ poll campaign here on Saturday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing attack against the BJP, claiming that it is staring at imminent defeat. “The BJP government is under fear of defeat. The people of the state should not believe any of its assurance, for the BJP has turned into a factory of falsehood,” alleged Siddaramaiah.

Taking part in a road show after performing puja at the Vinayaka Temple in Kudalamale in Mulbagal, and also offering prayers at a dargah and a church, the CM lambasted the BJP and said the Congress government has implemented all its five guarantees. He appealed for support for Congress candidate KV Gowtham, who he said had risen from the grassroots. Siddaramaiah was accompanied by DCM DK Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah said the five gaurantees announced by the Congress have a warranty of five years. He questioned the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over increase in prices of fuel, domestic cylinders, fertilisers, oils, and groceries. This has put financial strain on citizens.

“After the five guarantees were announced in the Assembly election manifesto, the Opposition parties made a hue and cry that they were impossible to implement. However, after their implementation, they are now trying to divert people’s attention,” he said, alleging that the BJP is giving false statements that after the Lok Sabha election all the gaurantees will be stopped. He said they will continue.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar mentioned that on the lines of Gruha Lakshmi scheme, if the Congress comes to power in the Centre, it will implement the Mahalaxmi scheme, wherein Rs 1 lakh will be given to a woman of a household, besides other schemes being implemented as well. He also claimed that in Karnataka, the Congress would win majority of the seats, with the people’s blessings firmly with the candidates of the Grand Old Party.

Yathindra appeals to people to vote Congress for welfare

With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah keen on wresting the Mysuru-Kodagu seat from ths BJP his son and former MLA Yathindra, who is heading the Congress campaign in Chamundeshwari, has appealed to the people to vote for the Grand Old Party, “which works for the welfare of the common man”. He said that the people should analyse the performance of the BJP government and decide to vote for the Congress, which has worked for the welfare of the poor since decades.

Addressing Congress workers in the Chamundeshwari constituency, he said the BJP had assured of doubling farmers’ income, but failed to generate employment. “It (BJP) has not fulfilled any of its promises. The Congress that came to power in 2018 fulfilled 158 out of 165 assurances made to the people of the state and introduced many programmes, including Anna Bhagya, loan waiver, and Indira Canteens. He said the Congress government implemented its five guarantees within five months that economically empowered families, women and the youth.