Gaganyaan sky show in Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, theme on Indian Space Odyssey

BENGALURU: To inform youngsters and evoke interest in them about India’s space missions, motivating them to become a part of the space industry, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) will be showcasing a sky show in its auditorium, starting today (Sunday) which is produced by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The theme of the show revolves around ‘Indian Space Odyssey: Sounding Rockets to Gaganyaan.’

The 30-minute show’s prime highlight is its animations of the various aspects of the Ganganyaan Mission and the accurate replication of the spacecraft. In simple terms, the video projected in the sky dome reflects on human’s aspiration for spaceflight, the achievements of ISRO, the current progress on the mission and visuals from when human spaceflight will take place.

The video discusses the training of four astronauts at the Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), the development of the HLVM3 launch vehicle the meticulous preparation for the launch and the way Indian astronauts will land safely back on Earth. For adults and children alike the conceptualisation of the mission is a visual treat.

Speaking at the premiere of the Odyssey show, AS Kiran Kumar, Chairman, Governing Council, BASE and former Chairman, ISRO said if we want more space activities in the country we should bring this narrative forward with such videos.

“Post Chandrayaan-3 success, the interest of youngsters in not just space activities but becoming a proactive part of these missions has grown manifold. Children are now asking how they can become an astronaut.” He added that the sky show should not be limited to just JNP but also reach more cities and states.