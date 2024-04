KARWAR: A-50-year-old man from Karwar chopped off his index finger on Saturday and offered it to Goddess Kali, praying for the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

This incident has not only shocked locals, but also BJP leaders, who have appealed to the people not to indulge in such acts.

Arun Vernekar, a resident of Sonarwada in Karwar, who did this act, said, “I prayed to Kali Matha for Modi’s re-election as PM, and as an offering, I offered my index finger to the goddess. Modi is my leader.

BJP workers shocked

“MODI has resolved many issues faced by the country. Our country received global recognition because of him. Like many others, I want Modi to win the LS elections. I just want him to be in power to ensure nation’s security,” Vernekar said. Vernekar, who was in Mumbai in the film industry, returned to Karwar recently to look after his mother.

“This is madness. Instead of doing such things, he must tell people about Modi’s achievements. Even Modi will be happy,” said Jagadish Naik, a BJP worker from Karwar. Nanda Kishore, a local BJP leader, said, “This is really shocking. I appeal to youngsters not to indulge in such acts. We all want Modi to win. You can show your love for Modi in a manner that is appreciated by others. But not this way.”