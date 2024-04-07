LS polls about Modi, the only guarantee: Tejasvi Surya

BENGALURU: The forthcoming Parliamentary elections will see the re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the third time, said incumbent Bengaluru South MP and president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Tejasvi Surya. He has been renominated from the constituency against Sowmya Reddy from the Congress for the impending elections that begin from April 19. Surya filed his nomination on Thursday.

“The elections are about electing Prime Minister Modi. People in the country want stability and they have understood that he alone can give them stability. They have watched him deliver in the last 10 years. I’ve been on the ground, interacted with people and know their pulse. They will vote for Modi,” said Surya in an informal chat with TNIEK. Speaking about Karnataka, which has 28 Parliamentary constituencies, he said that a clean sweep by the BJP “would not be a surprise because of the Modi factor.” Regarding Bengaluru South constituency from where he is contesting the second time, Surya said he is expecting to win this time by a margin of at least five lakh votes. In 2019, he had won against BK Hariprasad from the Congress with a huge margin of 3,31,192 votes.

Surya countered the allegations made by the Congress against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on drought relief and release of Central funds to Karnataka and said that the “tax devolution from the Centre to the state has increased by 258 per cent between 2014 and 2024, which is 3.5 times more compared to the 10 years of the UPA government.”

On Opposition’s allegation of polarisation against the BJP, Surya said the “the Congress should stop insulting the collective intelligence of the people, who can see behind their lies. The PM believes in ‘sabka saath, sabka vishwas’ and has taken everybody along,” added the BJP MP.

“Modi is the biggest guarantee,” said Surya, while answering the question on whether the five guarantees of the Congress will become an election game changer.