Age is just a number: Three mothers in their 40s have their Bharatanatyam Arangetram in Bengaluru

When Lakshmi Ramani (44), mother of two daughters and a native of Tamil Nadu, wielded the mike and tearfully wished her deceased father-in-law, instrumental in making her dream come true, could have witnessed it, there was not a dry eye around.

Suman Velagapudi, the oldest of the dancers at 47, left behind her career as Vice-President of Customer Service at `Cloud’ to pursue her passion. She told TNIE, “It is such an overwhelming day for me. It is yet to sink in. I had studied Kuchipudi for two years when at school. I always had a passion for dance. I began learning it part-time while working when I was 42 but really wanted to devote myself fully to its pursuit. It was a very big decision to leave a successful corporate career.” She is grateful to her in-laws, her husband Sreekanth Velagapudi and son Revanth, a third year B.Tech student for backing her totally.

It was not easy initially as mastering this dance form requires discipline for years. "And also giving up your ego at this age when your teacher chides you for mistakes! I have gained knowledge on so many other things through these classes," Suman said.

The trio performed jointly as well as gave solo performances on stage. “We began the performance with Pushpanjali and followed it up with Alaripu, Jatiswaram and Varnam. Later, each of did a solo item and then concluded with Thillana and Mangalam. My solo was performed to Alarulu Kuriyaga, an Annamacharya Keertana,” she added.

46-year-old Monika Ladha, a Delhiite who was raised in Rajasthan, has made Bengaluru her home now. She works as a Financial Adviser at '1 to 1' along with learning dance. This chartered accountant who has a young daughter, raised eyebrows when she chose to study a South Indian classical dance form as Kathak is generally chosen by those in the North, she said.

'" Iwas always good in dance but it was the Bollywood kind. When I wanted to pursue dance much deeper, my husband Vivek Ladha guided me to learn something really solid like Bharatanatyam. Moreover, it involves a lot of Abhinaya and that really attracted me too.”

The audience sat mesmerised. Gayathri Devi, said she felt completely inspired watching the ladies perform. “If one has the discipline and determination, anything is possible is what they have demonstrated. These achievers have proved age is just a number. Look at their ages - 43, 46 and 47!”

Her friend S Chitra said, “Truly inspirational, outstanding women. I have heard many times 40 is the new 20. Witnessing the way these amazing women performed, it rang true.”