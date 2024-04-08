At 45.2°C, six villages in Raichur record highest temperatures in Karnataka

KALABURAGI: Six villages in Gabbur hobli of Deodurga taluk in Raichur district on Sunday recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius, making it the highest in the state this year.

Gugal, Maladkal, Hemnal, Hirebudur, Ramdurga and Shavantagera hit record temperatures, while many other villages in Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Bagalkot districts of North Karnataka too recorded close to 45 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave alert in many parts of North Karnataka, especially in the Kalyana Karnataka region, where the temperature has been rising over the last five days. Some villages in Kalaburagi and Raichur districts had recorded highs, but not above 45 degrees Celsius.

Kalaburagi District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ratikant Swamy said no untoward incidents have been reported though temperatures have been climbing steadily over the last few days. In the last seven days, seven people from different villages suffered mild heat strokes and were treated at nearby Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres, he added.

Raichur Deputy Commissioner Chandrashekhar Nayaka and Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum said they have asked officials to provide shelter and drinking water at places where MGNREGA works are in progress. The state government has reduced the workload of workers in 14 districts of the state, especially North Karnataka, by 30 per cent and labourers have been advised not to work during peak heat hours. The police have decided to switch off traffic signals from noon till 4 pm.

The Health Department has asked citizens, especially seniors, not to venture out of their house between noon and 4 pm unless there is an emergency. During these hours, roads in Kalaburagi and Raichur have been wearing a deserted look.

Light rain likely from April 2nd week in B’luru

The India Meteorological Department brought a glimmer of hope to people, even as it predicted rainfall in the second week of April in Bengaluru. The city recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius on April 2, the highest in the past eight years. P2