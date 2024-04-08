Bengaluru youth tries to extort poll officials, caught

MYSURU: In a hilarious incident, officers who were on election duty caught a youth, who posed himself as a policeman and tried to extort money from them.

The officers, who were part of the election flying squad, were travelling from Sathagalli bus depot towards Devegowda Circle in a car here on April 4 night. PWD Assistant Engineer Cariappa, Second Division Assistant Mahadev, car driver Likith and Metagalli police station constable Shashikumar were in the car.

Three youth, who were on a motorbike, waylaid the car near Devegowda Circle. Without realising that the vehicle occupants were election officers, the youth claimed themselves to be policemen deputed to check vehicles.

Bid to extort poll officials: Two others escape

The youth asked the officers to hand over cash they were carrying in the vehicle.

As the youth started demanding money from the officers, the police constable Shashikumar got down from the car and questioned them. Realising that they had landed in trouble, the youth tried to escape.

But Shashikumar caught one of them, Made Gowda alias Madhu, a resident of Yaraganahalli. Two others managed to escape. The arrested youth was later handed over to the Alanahalli police station.