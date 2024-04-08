BJP worker falls after crashing into Union Minister's car door, run over by bus in Karnataka

BENGLAURU: A BJP worker riding a motorcycle was run over by a bus after he crashed into the open door of a car belonging to Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje and fell down, at KR Puram here on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred near Ganesha Temple in the locality.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash and he died on the spot.

Karandlaje is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru North constituency and Prakash was following her convoy during her election campaign.