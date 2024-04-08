BMRCL sets ball rolling for land acquisition

BENGALURU: Even as the Metro Phase 3 project awaits clearance from the Centre, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has set in motion the process of acquiring land for the project. A total of 713 properties spread across 106 acres have been identified for acquisition but not all are willing to part with for the project.

Metro Phase 3 will have 21 stations on two elevated corridors-- one running 32.5 km from JP Nagar IV Phase to Kempapura via Outer Ring Road, and another from Hosahalli to Kadabagere on Magadi Road for 12.5km.

The Karnataka Cabinet cleared the project but it is pending with the Centre for months now, and clearance is expected after a new government takes over. “We have begun identification of properties on the first corridor alone now, which needs to be acquired for the line to initiate their acquisition. We require 106 acres here, of which 75 acres is required for the depot alone which will be common for both corridors,” said M S Channappa Goudar, General Manager, Land Acquisitions Cell, BMRCL.

Due to the excellent compensation which BMRCL offers, which works out to 200% of the market value, public eagerly come forward to offer their properties for Metro projects. However, at present, three families have registered their protest against acquisition of their properties, he said.

“In the case of these three properties, only a portion of each of the properties is being acquired for the Metro project. They feel that part acquisition will diminish the value of the remaining portion of their land. They want us to take over the entire property or drop it out of acquisition completely. Two of the properties are required for Vinayaka Layout Metro Station,” Goudar said.

The properties in question total 165.65 sqm. They are three specific plots of land, 78.18 sqm, 40.14 sqm ad 47.33 sqm.

It is not clear what Metro plans to do about this situation. “BMRCL is presently assessing the situation to see what best can be done,” another BMRCL official said.