CM Siddaramaiah hits campaign trail, appeals to people to bring dignity to their vote

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit the campaign trail on Sunday, throwing his weight behind Congress candidates Prof Rajeev Gowda and Sowmya Reddy in Bengaluru North and South Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.

“(Union Minister and BJP candidate from Bengaluru North) Shobha Karandlaje, who faced go-back slogans from BJP workers in Udupi-Chikkamagalur, has come here. You can also send her back from here,” he told voters. He was optimistic that Prof Gowda will certainly win as he is a qualified candidate with good knowledge and concern for the society.

In Bengaluru South, Siddaramaiah held several roadshows and came down heavily on (BJP candidate) Tejasvi Surya, terming the latter is an “inactive MP” who did not raise his voice in the parliament in the interest of the state. “We call Surya as ‘amavasya’ (new moon) as he has not spoken once about injustice meted out to the state.

He has not ensured drinking water, better roads, proper drainage system and disbursal of waste for the constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last ten years, has failed to fulfil the promises he had made. Keep this in mind and elect Sowmya Reddy, who is an active politician,” he said.

He also attacked Shobha on the same lines. “As vice-chairman of state policy and planning commission, Rajeev Gowda has high academic qualifications and knowledge, who constantly raises his voice on injustices of the state, and will bring dignity for your vote. Be sensible and elect Prof Gowda,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also attacked JDS supremo and former PM H D Deve Gowda for joining hands with the BJP. “Deve Gowda, who had said that he would leave India if Modi became the PM again, has now joined Modi,” he said.

FM did not accept offer for debate: CM

Siddaramaiah reiterated that the state has been subjected to injustice by the Centre regarding devolution of tax and not even a single rupee has been released under NDRF for drought relief. “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman did not accept our challenge for an open debate even as she was in Bengaluru on Saturday. She lied that the release of drought relief was delayed due to the model code of conduct being in place and the matter is with the ECI. But we had submitted our proposal in September 2023, and met her, the PM and the home minister in December 2023,” he pointed out. He gave a call to 7 crore Kannadigas to gain self-respect by defeating the BJP as it has continuously betrayed the people of the state.