Deputy CM DK Shivakumar moots tunnel road in RR Nagar

BENGALURU: “I will explore if we can build a tunnel road in Rajarajeshwari Nagar to ease traffic. Those who wish to head towards North Karnataka, have to go through this area. As there is a ring road in this area, Rajarajeshwari Nagar is an important junction,” said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

He was addressing apartment residents of RR Nagar assembly constituency on Sunday, seeking votes for his brother DK Suresh, who is contesting from Bengaluru Rural. “I have received proposals to build a tunnel road in RR Nagar. I will check if it is possible to build one in this area,” Shivakumar said.

Stating that he has also received complaints on the drinking water problem in RR Nagar, Shivakumar said, “Through ‘Our Water, Our Right’ campaign, we have fought for the drinking water rights of Bengaluru. Cauvery 5th Stage work will be completed by May-end, which will solve the drinking water problem in 110 villages.”

Shivakumar stated that his brother D K Suresh is the Bengaluru Rural MP, and he being the Bengaluru district-incharge minister and irrigation minister, it will be beneficial for people as they can together solve water woes. He added that if the problem is not solved now, it cannot be solved anytime in the future.

No Modi wave in state

“When there was a Modi wave, my brother Suresh won with a lead of 2.3 lakh votes. Now there isn’t any Modi wave or BJP wave. You all should vote for us earnestly. Only if you vote for us, we can serve you,” Shivakumar said.