Explosive materials seized during vehicle check in Kolar, driver flees from spot

KOLAR: Explosive materials transported in a vehicle were seized by a team of officials including the police during a vehicle check ahead of the Lok Sabha elections here. Kolar is scheduled to go to the polls on April 26.

Kolar Superintendent of Police M Narayana told The New Indian Express that checkposts have been set up across Kolar and also across the Andhra Pradesh border. The staffers at the checkposts are checking all vehicles and during one such check, the team searched a Swift car where they found 1,200 gelatin sticks, six packets of detonators and seven boxes of wires.

Narayana said the driver ran away from the spot during the verification of the vehicle. Police have taken one person into custody for interrogation. He was identified as Shaiak Hazar Shariff, 30, a resident of Madanapalli in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Narayana said the police are verifying all angles and collecting details of the vehicle owner. They have also launched a hunt for the driver who ran away.

A case has been registered in this connection at Nangli police station.