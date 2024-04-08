Gender gap: Only 25 women file nominations in Karnataka

MYSURU: The Bill to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha has been passed in both Houses of Parliament, and is likely to be implemented across the country in time for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

However, as the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka unveils statistics of the second phase of elections on April 26, a stark disparity in candidate nominations raises concerns about the ground-level implementation of this progressive legislation.

Out of a total of 338 candidates who have filed nominations (from March 28 to April 4) for 14 constituencies, only 25 are women, representing less than 8% of the nomination pool. This discrepancy between the envisioned goal of enhanced women’s participation and current reality highlights systemic challenges in fostering equal opportunities for women in electoral politics.

While the Women’s Reservation Bill seeks to empower women in decision-making roles, the under representation of female candidates underscores the need for concerted efforts from both government and civil society organisations.

Swathi, an activist, emphasizes that investing in women’s leadership translates into a stronger and more vibrant nation. “Women’s grievances can only be addressed when they are actively involved in politics,” Swathi asserts. She calls for comprehensive measures such as awareness campaigns, training programmes, equitable resource distribution and policy implementation to bridge the gender gap in political representation.

Despite female voters constituting a substantial portion of the electorate in these constituencies, the lack of women candidates remains a significant concern.