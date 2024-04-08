Heatwave: Jumbos stray into Karnataka villages

MADIKERI: Soaring temepratures, and depleting water levels in the forest zone has resulted in elephant herds frequently visit the estates of Kajuru village, Somwarpet taluk, in search of water and fodder. This has sparked fear among the residents.

They allege that the forest zone has no adequate water or fodder for the tuskers, resulting in their frequent visits to the estates. However, Madikeri DCF Bhaskar assured that remedial measures will be taken to control the elephant movement in this zone.

Gadag sets new record at 41oC

With heatwaves prevailing across Karnataka, Gadag has recorded its highest temperature, 41oC. The highest temperature recorded was in April 2016 which was 40.5oC. The district has been witnessing drought for the last two years and there is no sign of rain.

IMD had warned that heatwaves will continue in some districts of North Karnataka for three more days. Gadag District Health Department officials have suggested people to drink enough water, coconut water, fruit juice and lemon juice to keep themselves hydrated. Keep glucose packets in case of emergencies, the department added. All traffic signals now have green shades to protect two-wheeler riders who wait at the signals.

More heat in coastal K’taka

Heat wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets of interior Karnataka. Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Coastal Karnataka. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours and the forecast is that this will continue for a few more days.

‘Deforestation main culprit’

The highest recorded temeprature in Shivamogga was 42oC last summer. This year it is expected to increase by 1-1.5oC. Environmentalists consider increased deforestation and reduced green cover in the name of development, the main reason for rise in temperature.