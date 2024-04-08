Karnataka LS polls 2024: In Davanagere, it is new candidates from old political families

DAVANAGERE: After much deliberation and confusion, the Congress and the BJP have fielded new faces from old political families in the Davanagere constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While the Congress has fielded Dr Prabha Mallikarjun, wife of Minister SS Mallikarjun, the BJP has fielded Gayathri Siddeshwara, wife of incumbent MP Dr GM Siddeshwara. Davanagere will go to the polls on May 7. Campaigning has reached its peak in Davanagere, with both candidates traveling across the constituency in Central Karnataka.

Called the industrial hub and Manchester of Karnataka in the past, Davanagere is seeing rampant migration of people to other cities in search of jobs as most of the industries in the district, including Anjaneya Cotton Mill, have shut shop. Davanagere, however, is still a major centre of education.

Voters want airport, jobs

Voters in the constituency want their MP to get an airport sanctioned for the district, expand the software park, create special economic zones, improve health facilities, and create employment opportunities so that Davanagere regains its lost title of industrial hub.

In the 12 Lok Sabha elections in the past in Davanagere, the BJP and the Congress have emerged victorious six times each. The BJP has been winning the constituency since 1999.

The constituency is home to an equal number of Veerashiva-Lingayats and Kurubas, followed by Valmiki Nayakas, Muslims, Dalits, Upparas, Devangas, and other communities.

Davanagere constituency comprises Davanagere North, Davanagere South, Mayakonda, Channagiri, Jagalur, Harihar, Harapanahalli, and Honnali Assembly segments. Apart from Harihar, the remaining segments were all won by the Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections. This has given a boost to the confidence of Congress candidate Dr Prabha. The BJP candidate, Gayathri, is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma to win the polls, apart from the development works implemented by her husband and sitting BJP MP, Siddeshwara.

In 2014, Siddeshwara won by a thin margin of 17,602 votes against Congress candidate and present Minister SS Mallikarjun. Again in 2019, Siddeshwara won by a margin of 1,69,702 votes against Congress’ HB Manjappa.