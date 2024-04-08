Karnataka: Prajwal apologises to RSS

HASSAN: NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency Prajwal Revanna on Sunday tendered an apology for his alleged remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), at a joint campaign meeting in Hassan and Sakleshpur.

It may be recalled that Prajwal, at a JDS workers’ meeting, had lashed out at the RSS and its functionaries, saying they will run away if JDS youth workers wake up. Prajwal also ridiculed the RSS and compared JDS youth workers to lions.

Tendering an apology while campaigning in Hassan, where Brahmin community members were present, Prajwal said he didn’t know about the responsibilities of RSS and its functionaries and had made the remarks due to ignorance about the RSS. Later, he realised that RSS and its workers are committed to working for the welfare of society and nation, without expecting anything.

The audio of Prajwal attacking the RSS went viral on social media, following which RSS workers expressed unhappiness. Prajwal tendered his apology in the presence of JDS leader and former Brahmin Development Corporation TC Anantasubbarao, former Hassan ZP president Satyanarayana and BJP leader and former Arasikere TMC president ND Prasad. Prajwal also tendered an apology while campaigning at Sakleshpur town on Saturday.