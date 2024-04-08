Karnataka: Sriramulu plays ‘sympathy’ card, Congress says he’s accepted defeat

BALLARI: Will the recent statement made by Ballari BJP candidate B Sriramulu, recalling his 2023 Assembly election defeat, work in his favour in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections? This is the question in the minds of BJP workers in the mining district of Ballari.

While campaigning, Sriramulu said that if he loses the Lok Sabha elections, he will have to sit idle for the next five years, as he even lost last year’s Assembly polls. He urged voters to ensure his victory from Ballari that will go to polls on May 7.

Criticising Sriramulu, Congress candidate E Tukaram said that the BJP leader has already accepted defeat. “When you look into the history of Indian politics, sympathy is a major trump card, and it helps candidates in Lok Sabha elections too.

However, we have to wait for the results on June 4,” he said. Sriramulu hit back at Tukaram saying, “Conveying my feelings to my supporters is my right. During the campaign, I just shared what had happened in the previous Assembly polls. I just stated the facts. If the Congress MLA loses the LS polls, he will continue as an MLA.

Apart from this, I also recalled the development work implemented by me during my tenure as minister. I also highlighted the work taken up by the Union Government and PM Modi for the welfare of the constituency.” Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister B Nagendra, who is also district minister for Ballari, said Sriramulu has already conceded defeat by saying he doesn’t want to sit at home.

“Sympathy never works. Only development works matter to the voters. E Tukaram is known for his simplicity and his development works,” he said.