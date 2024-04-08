Karnataka: Yatnal shoots off again, DGR’s wife complains to poll body

BENGALURU: Taking objection to former Union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Saturday saying “Dinesh Gundu Rao’s house is half Pakistani’’, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s wife Tabassum Rao, a Muslim, lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against his “slanderous and communally divisive utterances”.

“Yatnal’s comment that Dinesh Gundu Rao’s house is half Pakistani is downright cheap, derogatory and defamatory. I may be born a Muslim, but nobody can question my Indianness. Will Election Commission, Prime Minister’s Office and party president JP Nadda take action against this habitual offender,’’ she tweeted.

Reacting to the comment, Dinesh Gundu Rao told TNIE, “Politicians are in public life, they should not get into other’s personal issues. This is a slanderous statement targeted to divide. It only demonstrates his cheap and petty mentality. Many in the BJP are also like that. We will explore legal options.’’

On Saturday, referring to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, Yatnal had said Pakistan is in Dinesh Gundu Rao’s house, referring to Tabassum’s religious identity. Tabu Rao said, “Yatnal has unnecessarily dragged my name in whatever he needed to tell my husband. We need to maintain ethical standards out of mutual respect and decency... they bring in a person’s religion which is their private matter.

Dinesh’s supporters were displeased and pained about what happened. We are a civilized nation with thousands of years of history, and everyone needs to speak like civilised persons, not rogues. I demand an apology from this man. I would like to file a defamation case against him.’’