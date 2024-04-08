SUCI to field candidates in 19 LS seats in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Candidates of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) (SUCI-C) will contest the Lok Sabha elections from 19 constituencies, including Belagavi, in Karnataka, said SUCI Belagavi Lok Sabha candidate Laxman Jadagannavar.

He told the media in Belagavi on Sunday, “Capitalist parties which were criticized by the people when they were in power for their anti-people policies, are now reaching out to people with new faces and new guarantee schemes. SUCI-C which is fighting every day to resolve the issues of the working class, farmers and labourers, has decided to contest this election without any alliance. Our party will field candidates in 151 Lok Sabha constituencies in 19 states and three Union Territories. In Karnataka, candidates will be fielded in 19 constituencies.”

“The BJP-led NDA government has sold the lives of people. The BJP, which had raised its voice over price rise of essential commodities, unemployment and corruption in the 2014 elections, is now observing silence. The ‘Gujarat Model’ which created a lot of hype in 2014, has gone missing. Leave alone bringing back black money from Swiss banks, this government has done its best not to disclose information about electoral bonds which are with State Bank of India. India has remained at the bottom in the Global Hunger Index and Gross Development Product (GDP).

“The Congress, which destroyed the country over several decades, is now seeking another chance. Capitalists such as Ambani and Adani have become the richest capitalists during Modi’s rule,” he alleged.

This election is between capitalists and labourers. Left parties were required to come up with a union to fight for the downtrodden, poor, working class and farmers, but that has not happened. Election is not a solution, socialism is the true solution. The irony is that Left parties such as CPI and CPI-M have joined hands with I.N.D.I.A for a few MP seats, by sidelining their main objective. Therefore, SUCI has decided to contest this election,” he said.

SUCI district leaders Lakkappa Bijjannavar, Raju Ganagi and others were present.