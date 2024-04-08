Three killed, 33 injured as bus overturns in Chitradurga district in Karnataka

CHITRADURGA: Three passengers died, while 33 others sustained injuries after a private sleeper bus they were travelling in overturned near Hanumanthana Kanive of Holalkere taluk in Chitradurga district early on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ganapathi Kallappa (35), an engineer from Gokarna, Jagadish (45) from Honnavara, and Ronak Singh (45), an engineer from Sakaleshpur, Hassan district.

SP Dharmender Kumar Meena said that rash and negligent driving and overspeeding led to the accident as the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. Two passengers were killed on the spot, while the other died at the hospital. Those who needed tertiary care were rushed to Chitradurga, Shivamogga and Davanagere hospitals.

Eight-month-old child safe

Eight-month-old baby Rishik, who was travelling with his parents Sridevi and Nagaraj, survived the accident as doctors attended to him immediately. Locals rushed to the help of injured passengers, and provided them with breakfast, milk, coffee and water.

All the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their relatives.