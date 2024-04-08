Yathindra Siddaramaiah confronted by villagers during campaign, threatens election boycott

In a dramatic turn of events during the election campaign, former MLA and Congress leader Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah faced the ire of villagers in the backdrop of the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha election.

Hundreds of impassioned demonstrators from three villages of chief minister Siddaramaiah' hometown are staging protest against the Bannari Amman sugar factory, demanding their grievances be addressed.

The tension escalated when Yatindra Siddaramaiah, supporting chamarajanagar candidate Sunil Bose, arrived at the scene after campaigning in Mallupura village panchayat of Nanjangudu taluk.