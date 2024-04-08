Yathindra Siddaramaiah confronted by villagers during campaign, threatens election boycott

In a dramatic turn of events during the election campaign, former MLA and Congress leader Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah faced the ire of villagers in the backdrop of the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha election.
Hundreds of impassioned demonstrators from three villages of chief minister Siddaramaiah' hometown are staging protest against the Bannari Amman sugar factory, demanding their grievances be addressed.
The tension escalated when Yatindra Siddaramaiah, supporting chamarajanagar candidate Sunil Bose, arrived at the scene after campaigning in Mallupura village panchayat of Nanjangudu taluk.
Confronted by protesters, he was met with accusations of opportunism, with one protester shouting, "You are here for the election; otherwise, you would not have come for any reason."
The protesters, frustrated by the factory's disregard for their demands despite promises of intervention, directed their anger towards Yatindra Siddaramaiah, questioning why he hadn't resolved the issue with his father earlier.
The exchange turned heated, leading to threats of election boycott from the agitated group.
Yatindra Siddaramaiah, taken aback by the intensity of the situation, swiftly departed the scene, avoiding further confrontation.