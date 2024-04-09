BJP worker dies in freak accident during Shobha’s B’luru campaign

BENGALURU: In a freak accident, a 62-year-old BJP worker died on Monday in KR Puram traffic police limits during the election campaign of Bengaluru North BJP candidate Shobha Karandlaje.

The victim, who was riding a motorcycle, was run over by a bus after he crashed into the door of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) used by Karandlaje and fell on the road. The victim has been identified as Prakash, a resident of TC Palya. The accident took place around 12.10pm near Ganesh Temple on Devasandra main road. Prakash was following her convoy when he crashed into the car door that was opened suddenly.

The Union minister told reporters that the SUV was parked on the roadside and Prakash fell after crashing into the door that was opened. “I was campaigning in the area after parking the SUV. Prakash was our dedicated worker,” she said. Prakash was shifted to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw, where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders criticised Karandlaje for not arranging an ambulance to shift Prakash to hospital and instead continuing her campaign.

Security breach at Siddu’s rally

Bengaluru: A man carrying a gun in a holster garlanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while the latter was campaigning near Jayanagar on Monday. In videos that went viral on social media, the man gets on top of the open vehicle and garlands the CM