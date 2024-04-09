Centre should wake up now, release funds: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

BENGALURU: With the Centre seeking two weeks time in the Supreme Court to decide on Karnataka’s petition for drought-relief funds, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said at least now the Union government should wake up and release the funds.

Karnataka’s petition seeking the apex court’s direction to the Centre to release drought-relief funds came up for hearing on Monday.

The minister said the court expressed its view that the delay is not right and on behalf of the Central government, the Attorney General and Solicitor General sought two weeks time to decide and come back before the court.

The minister said when the court was to issue a notice, the Attorney General and Solicitor General requested not to issue the notice, stating that they will decide on it and come before the court. “I think they (Centre) understood the court’s views. The bench also said if you (Centre) take a decision, it can be settled out of the court. The court also expressed optimism that the Centre will take such a decision,” the minister said.

The minister and senior officers from Karnataka were present in the Supreme Court when the case came up for hearing. He said the state had submitted a memorandum to the Centre early and even a central team had visited 13 districts in the first week of October last year. By November 20, officials had submitted their report to the Union Home Minister, he said.