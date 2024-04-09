Deprived of roads, power, water, Karnataka's Soliga tribals raise boycott weapon

MYSURU: There is anger in the hills over decades of neglect, and the lack of basic amenities like roads, power supply and piped drinking water. The Soliga tribals living in Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Hills in Yelandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district, disillusioned by the lack of development, have resorted to use the only weapon they possess: their vote.

They are putting up boards threatening to boycott the Lok Sabha elections. The tribals have put up a tent in their hadi, and launched a stir against the underdevelopment that has made their lives dark and difficult. They carry patients on homemade stretchers to the nearest asphalted road to reach an ambulance, and thereby hospital, and walk to nearby open wells or borewell pumps to meet their drinking water needs.

The three-day stir by 60 families brought more than 650 families on board as all nine tribal hadis, including Purani Podu, Hosapodu, Mudigadagadde Podu, Yarakanagadde Colony, Bangale Podu, Kalyan Podu, Kanneri Colony, Keredmaba Podu, Combegaddapodu, Nellikedaru Podu and other hamlets extended support and put up boycott posters.

“How long should our children live in darkness and walk on narrow forest paths,” asked Made Gowda, a tribal. He said this has hit children’s education and their mobility, and many walk for 5km to reach school. They blame forest and revenue officials for the pathetic conditions, and say that neither have elected representatives exhibited the political will to bring Soliga tribes to the mainstream. The three-day stir has drawn the attention of the authorities, and even visitors.