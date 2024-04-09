Five cops among 20 hurt in Ballari clash

BALLARI: More than 20 people, including five policemen, were admitted to hospital after a clash between two communities over construction of a temple at Kolagallu village in Ballari district on Sunday evening.

Twenty-four people were arrested in connection with the clash. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed at Kolagallu after the incident.

According to sources, a scuffle broke out between members of the two communities when some of them tried to install an idol at Yeriyappatatta temple. It turned ugly when the members indulged in stone throwing.

The rift over construction of the temple reached the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka HIgh Court when some villagers filed a petition last month. The court issued an order not to go ahead with the construction work. However, members of one community violated the order and built the temple. This led to the clash.

A peace meeting has been held and the situation at Kolagallu is under control, according to Ranjith Kumar Bandaru, Superintendent of Police, Ballari.