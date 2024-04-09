Green barriers will stop sea sand erosion in Karnataka: Experts

BENGALURU: Walls do not help in controlling soil erosion along the coasts, infact they make matters worse, noted experts and forest department officials. Hence, action will be taken to increase the natural green barriers by planting trees, creating mangroves and strengthening estuaries, in order to control sea sand erosion and improve Karnataka’s coastline.

Under Karnataka-Shore (K-Shore), the forest department is working on planting ten rows of trees. If all goes as per plan, then Karnataka can be the first state to implement the green barriers in the coastal areas. However, Tamil Nadu has already been working on the same project and they are better placed when compared to Karnataka in their work. Karnataka is behind schedule in its planning because of the assembly and parliament elections.

“Creating concrete walls is not the solution for controlling soil erosion, more natural solutions are needed to tackle the issue. We presented this plan to the NITI Ayog in 2023, and they agreed to support the five-year-long project. Even the World Bank has agreed to fund 70 per cent of the project cost which is Rs 840 crore. The final project report detailing the work for the next five years will also be submitted to World Bank before starting the work on ground,” said a senior forest official working on the project.