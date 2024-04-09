Hassan twist: Preetam followers shock Prajwal, support Shreyas

HASSAN: NDA alliance candidate in Hassan Prajwal Revanna got a rude shock, after a section of BJP workers decided to campaign for Congress candidate Shreyas Patel. The BJP workers are led by Uddur Purushotam, a confidant of former BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda.

Purushotam, who reportedly played a key role in Preetam’s victory in Hassan in the 2018 assembly elections, met Shreyas Patel along with hundreds of BJP workers. Purushotam promised Shreyas that they would support him and also campaign for the Congress.

Purushotam took the decision close on the heels of BJP Karnataka election in-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal promising JDS leaders that he would take the initiative to patch up differences between Preetam and Prajwal, after taking Preetam into confidence recently.

However, there is no sign of an end to the rift between Preetam Gowda and Prajwal Revanna, as senior BJP leaders are reportedly not interested in resolving the issue.

Agarwal, who was in Hassan recently, promised BJP and JDS leaders that he would make sincere efforts to resolve the issue by taking Prajwal to Preetam, who is campaigning for NDA candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar in Mysuru. Agarwal, though, went back on his word and said Preetam would campaign for Prajwal whenever he visits Hassan, and is currently busy in Mysuru.