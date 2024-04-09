IIIT-B starts PG programmes on Cloud, DevOps

BENGALURU: The International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B) launched an Executive Post-Graduate Certificate programme in Cloud and DevOps, powered by upGrad that provides integrated learning, skilling and workforce development majors.

This innovative online programme will offer in-depth coverage of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services, including concepts tested in AWS and Azure exams. The 8-month online course is designed with extensive hands-on training, and GenAI to improve workflow for non-techies to bridge the market-talent supply gap.

Through 50 live training sessions, learners will develop core DevOps skills such as continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), containerization (Docker, Kubernetes), and infrastructure as code (IaC). They will also learn to design scalable microservice architecture, implement robust monitoring and logging, and utilize AI tools for code analysis, security enhancement, and process automation.

Students will have the opportunity to receive additional hands-on training in preparation for the AWS Academy Cloud Foundations, Azure Fundamentals, and AZ-104 certification exams, making it a comprehensive learning experience. The programme will commence on June 30 2024.