Pralhad Joshi not to react to Dingaleshwara seer’s criticisms

HUBBALLI: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has maintained his stand that he will not respond to any criticism by Dingaleshwara Swamiji of Shirahatti Bhavaikya Peeth, and would consider every allegation of the seer as a blessing.

Reacting to the swami’s decision to contest as an Independent against him in Dharwad Lok Sabha segment, Joshi said he has already taken the stand of not reacting to whatever the Lingayat pontiff says about him. Since he holds the seer in high esteem, it would not be fair to comment, he said.

Joshi refused to react to the social media campaign by a certain ‘Joshi Brigade’ against the Dingaleshwara swami, and clarified that he has no association with any such brigade. Since social media is an open field, he would not respond to the campaign.

The Union minister said the LS election was being held on national issues and development works taken up in the constituency, and caste or community issues are at the periphery. The question before voters was whether the country needed the leadership of Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi, and whether INDI Alliance should come to power or NDA should continue. The people will decide, he added.

On the campaign front, national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others will hold public meetings and road shows. However, their dates would be finalised depending on their availability, he said.

Lashing out at the Siddaramaiah government, Joshi said the state was in a dire fiscal condition despite an increase in property tax and stamp duty, and corruption had also increased. On the other hand, revenue generated was lost in implementing guarantee schemes. Releasing drought relief of just Rs 2,000 to farmers itself demystified CM Siddaramaiah’s claims about the state’s financial position.