Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar keen to win B’luru seats

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continued his campaign in Bengaluru for a second day, while Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is also focusing more on the Bengaluru Lok Sabha constituencies.

Presently, all three LS constituencies in Bengaluru Urban are represented by MPs from the BJP. Siddaramaiah, who continued to campaign for the Congress’ Bengaluru South Lok Sabha candidate Sowmya Reddy, said the latter was treated unfairly during the counting of votes in the Assembly elections last year, and lost the polls by a few votes. “We will get justice in the court,” he said.

He urged people to give her justice in their court. He also slammed sitting MP and BJP candidate Tejaswi Surya, asking “on what basis will he seek votes when he failed to raise his voice for the state in Parliament?”

Later in the day, the CM campaigned for Mansoor Ali Khan, the Congress candidate for Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency. The CM slammed sitting MP PC Mohan, stating that the latter has won several times from the constituency, but has never raised any Bengaluru-related issue in Parliament. “He did not bother to question the injustice done by the Centre to the state,” he alleged.

Shivakumar is also campaigning for the party’s Bengaluru Lok Sabha candidates, and is meeting voters. Just a few days ago, he met apartment residents in the city. On Monday, he took part in a road show, seeking votes for Mansoor, while participating in road shows at Gandhinagar, Rajajinagar and CV Raman Nagar.