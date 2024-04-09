Siddaramaiah writes to KSCA to honour three great stars of 1974 victory

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote a letter to Raghuram Bhat A, president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Bengaluru to honour the batsman GR Viswanath and the spin twins EAS Prasanna and BS Chandrasekhar by naming stands ahead of the 15th anniversary of Karnataka’s historic win in the Ranji Trophy.

Responding to a letter that was sent on March 29 from Ramachandra Guha, an Indian historian and environmentalist, urging Siddaramaiah to write to the KSCA, the CM wrote a letter on April 4. “He (Guha) stated that there are repeated requests from fans to honour the three great stars of the 1974 victory: the batsman GR Vishwanath and spin twins EAS Prasanna and BS Chandrasekhar.

He further stated that in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and other places, main cricket stadiums have stands named after great players from the city or state, yet, there are no stands in Bengaluru named after GR Viswanath, EAS Prasanna, and BS Chandrasekhar,” Siddaramaiah highlighted in his letter to KSCA.

Siddaramaiah acknowledging the merit in Guha’s request, urged the KSCA to consider naming the stands after GR Viswanath, EAS Prasanna, and BS Chandrasekhar. He emphasized that such a gesture would inspire and motivate budding cricketers of the State.