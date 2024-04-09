SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched

BENGALURU: In another achievement of India’s commitment to indigenous satellite manufacturing in the private sector, Space X—a satellite communications company, owned by technocrat Elon Musk launched the Indian assembled satellite into space.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), which works in the domain of aerospace and defence solutions and is headquartered in Hyderabad, and Satellogic Inc. (SATL) a company that works in sub-metre resolution Earth Observation (EO) data collection from Uruguay, announced the successful deployment of TASL’s TSAT-1A satellite aboard the Bandwagon-1 mission into space.

The mission was launched by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Centre, Florida, USA, on Sunday.

The TSAT-1A has been assembled in TASL’s Assembly, Integration and Testing plant at the Vemagal facility in Kolar, Karnataka. The satellite will deliver high-resolution optical satellite images with increased collection capacity, dynamic range, and low-latency delivery through its multispectral and hyperspectral capabilities. This technological advancement is also expected to significantly benefit both government and enterprise sectors by providing tailored satellite data for various applications.

Sukaran Singh, chief executive officer and managing director, TASL, said, “This milestone shows TASL’s commitment to the space sector. This is a first step. Our partnership with Satellogic has enabled us to deliver an assembled and tested in India, best-in-class, sub-metre optical satellite which was launched by SpaceX.”